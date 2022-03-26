Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €205.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($246.15) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €244.19 ($268.34).

VOW3 opened at €151.18 ($166.13) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a one year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €171.32 and its 200-day moving average is €181.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

