Credit Suisse Group Cuts Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target to $7.00

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FOA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Finance Of America Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

