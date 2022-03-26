Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 68,023 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after buying an additional 212,508 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 38,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

