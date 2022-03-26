Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

