Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 15 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in BlackRock by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $741.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $759.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $853.87. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.