Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,282,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,241,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.