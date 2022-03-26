Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,639,000 after acquiring an additional 120,432 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.16.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.