Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $408,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.04. The company has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.69, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

