Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $408,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $211.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average is $251.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

