Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.
In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
