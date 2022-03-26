Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $250,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $741.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $759.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $853.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

