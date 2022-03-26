Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.