Contrasting Latham Group (SWIM) and The Competition

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Latham Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Latham Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Latham Group Competitors 115 661 783 39 2.47

Latham Group currently has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 74.76%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.22%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Latham Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million -$62.35 million -24.27 Latham Group Competitors $2.45 billion $147.20 million 18.46

Latham Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -9.89% 5.07% 1.95% Latham Group Competitors 3.80% 1.98% 4.66%

Summary

Latham Group peers beat Latham Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

