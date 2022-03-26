Contrasting Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Elmira Savings Bank and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.06%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Cathay General Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank $26.58 million N/A $5.22 million $1.48 15.51 Cathay General Bancorp $721.11 million 4.89 $298.30 million $3.80 12.33

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 19.63% N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp 41.37% 12.15% 1.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Elmira Savings Bank on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elmira Savings Bank (Get Rating)

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of March 1, 2022, it operated 31 branches in Southern California, 16 branches in Northern California, 10 branches in New York, four branches in Washington, two branches in Illinois, and two branches in Texas, as well as one branch each in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, and Hong Kong; and a representative office each in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.