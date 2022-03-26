Contrasting Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $49.57 million 1.42 -$42.47 million ($0.84) -1.23 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 144.46 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cidara Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -89.48% -465.76% -72.57% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -221.88% -35.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 526.21%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 357.20%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Cidara Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.