ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of CFRX opened at $3.84 on Friday. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $151.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.57.
A number of research firms have commented on CFRX. StockNews.com began coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.
About ContraFect (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
