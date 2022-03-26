ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CFRX opened at $3.84 on Friday. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $151.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research firms have commented on CFRX. StockNews.com began coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ContraFect by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ContraFect by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

