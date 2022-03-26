Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.16.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.