Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.43

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.43 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 1462498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.