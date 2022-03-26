Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. CL King raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $64.69 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

