Comparing Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -269.91% N/A -170.02% SurgePays -26.50% N/A -163.63%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mobiquity Technologies and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00

SurgePays has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.97%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $6.18 million 0.84 -$15.03 million N/A N/A SurgePays $51.06 million 0.93 -$10.72 million ($1.43) -2.76

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SurgePays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SurgePays beats Mobiquity Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. It develops advertising and marketing technology focuses on the creation, automation, and maintenance of an advertising technology operating system (ATOS). The company's ATOS platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their connected TV, computer, or mobile devices. Its ATOS platform gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them in a meaningful way by using ads in image and video formats. The company also offers mobile advertising technology solutions for data collection and analysis; and actionable data for marketers, researchers, and application publishers through an automated platform. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

