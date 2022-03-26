Comparing Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) & Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) and Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Denison Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -70.57% -44.38% Denison Mines 94.39% 5.03% 3.84%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Denison Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 1 3 0 2.75 Denison Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.57%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Denison Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Denison Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.84) -7.83 Denison Mines $15.96 million 85.24 $15.14 million $0.01 167.17

Denison Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denison Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Denison Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Denison Mines beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

Denison Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

