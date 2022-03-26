Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Down 75.6% in March

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 446,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Shares of JCS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 165,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Communications Systems in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Communications Systems (Get Rating)

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.