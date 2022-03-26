Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNT. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 334,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,987. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.30 million and a PE ratio of 412.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.