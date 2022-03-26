Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in March

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHEOY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cochlear presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $84.61 on Friday. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

