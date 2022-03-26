Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,840 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,570% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.36.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.