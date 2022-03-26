Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

COA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.90) to GBX 81 ($1.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 86.20 ($1.13).

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.80 ($1.08). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13.

About Coats Group (Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Coats Group (LON:COA)

