Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

COA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.90) to GBX 81 ($1.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 86.20 ($1.13).

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.80 ($1.08). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

