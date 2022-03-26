Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $119.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.27. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 488,590 shares of company stock worth $50,018,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 88.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

