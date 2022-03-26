CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.81 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00004619 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 161.1% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $59,222.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012701 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008778 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,778,259 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.