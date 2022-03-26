Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clipper Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,833,000. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $250,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.