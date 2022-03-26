Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 297.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. Clever Leaves updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CLVR opened at $3.84 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 567.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. cut their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

