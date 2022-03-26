Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Buys 20,000 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clene by 9,823.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Clene (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.