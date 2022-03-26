Citigroup Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $97.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.92.

NYSE DHI opened at $77.76 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

