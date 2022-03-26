Citigroup Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $152.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FMC. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.93.

Shares of FMC opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

