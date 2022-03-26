CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $18.67

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $17.65. CI&T shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 93 shares traded.

CINT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $17,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $5,125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

