CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CIR opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.