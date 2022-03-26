Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

Several analysts have weighed in on CINE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 81 ($1.07) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Cineworld Group stock traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 34.35 ($0.45). 6,323,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,803,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company has a market cap of £471.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 26.27 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 107.85 ($1.42).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

