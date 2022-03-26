CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading Up 5.2%

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 1,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 247,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.
A number of research analysts have commented on CINC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.
