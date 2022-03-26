CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading Up 5.2%

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 1,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 247,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on CINC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.