CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
CMCT stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
