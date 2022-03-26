CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

CMCT stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Equities analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

