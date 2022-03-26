CIM Commercial Trust Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CIM Commercial Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMCT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $176.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth $118,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -29.31%.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

