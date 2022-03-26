China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.47

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.47 and last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 84557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.61.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

