Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 44,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

