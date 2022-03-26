Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REFI. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $18.22 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. It offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.