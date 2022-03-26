Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,152,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,213,052. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

