Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will report $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88. Chevron posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 256.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $17.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $169.31. 10,152,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,213,052. The company has a market capitalization of $329.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

