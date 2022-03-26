Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CMCM opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

