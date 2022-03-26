Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.56. Check Point Software Technologies also reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.37. 1,080,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,411. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.