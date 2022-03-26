Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday.

Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.88.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

