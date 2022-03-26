Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Decreased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. 2,461,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,064. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.