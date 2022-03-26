Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $922.11

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 922.11 ($12.14) and traded as low as GBX 718.50 ($9.46). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 741 ($9.76), with a volume of 450,079 shares.

CWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 642.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 920.89. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 17.45.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

