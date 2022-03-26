Centric Cash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000717 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00022875 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

